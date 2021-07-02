PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, picks up supplies from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 7, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6511988
|VIRIN:
|210207-N-DK867-1021
|Resolution:
|3699x2466
|Size:
|850.98 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 11 of 11], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT