    Spartans prepare for Arctic Warrior 21 [Image 3 of 4]

    Spartans prepare for Arctic Warrior 21

    DONNELLEY, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th parachute infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, set up a cold-weather tent at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Feb., 7, 2021. Paratroopers will spend approximately ten days in the Alaskan cold conducting a near-peer combat scenario beginning with an airborne operation to secure an airfield. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans prepare for Arctic Warrior 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan brigade
    arctic warrior
    AW21
    Arctic warrior 21

