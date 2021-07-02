Paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th parachute infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, set up a cold-weather tent at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Feb., 7, 2021. Paratroopers will spend approximately ten days in the Alaskan cold conducting a near-peer combat scenario beginning with an airborne operation to secure an airfield. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 20:38 Photo ID: 6511984 VIRIN: 210207-A-DU810-026 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.59 MB Location: DONNELLEY, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartans prepare for Arctic Warrior 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.