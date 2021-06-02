Paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th parachute infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, clear snow before installing a cold-weather tent at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Feb., 7, 2021. Paratroopers will spend approximately ten days in the Alaskan cold conducting a near-peer combat scenario beginning with an airborne operation to secure an airfield. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6511983
|VIRIN:
|210207-A-DU810-021
|Resolution:
|4689x3126
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|DONNELLEY, AK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, partans prepare for Arctic Warrior 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
