U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Greg Jones, Commander, California Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven J. Pyszka, California State Command Chief, present the state award winner for the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the year, U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. James McGowen, at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. February 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 18:48
|Photo ID:
|6511969
|VIRIN:
|210207-Z-QY689-0031
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.97 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146th Airlift Wing personnel awarded for their contributions to the state and nation [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
