    146th Airlift Wing personnel awarded for their contributions to the state and nation

    146th Airlift Wing personnel awarded for their contributions to the state and nation

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, Commander, California 40th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. Gregory Jones, Commander, California Air National Guard, award outstanding performers who assisted with the mobilization of hundreds of National Guard personnel supporting the presidential inauguration, at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. February 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    This work, 146th Airlift Wing personnel awarded for their contributions to the state and nation [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    146th Airlift Wing personnel awarded for their contributions to the state and nation
    146th Airlift Wing personnel awarded for their contributions to the state and nation

    SMOY
    Maj. Gen. Gregory Jones
    Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager

