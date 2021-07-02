U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, Commander, California 40th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. Gregory Jones, Commander, California Air National Guard, award outstanding performers who assisted with the mobilization of hundreds of National Guard personnel supporting the presidential inauguration, at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. February 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 18:48
|Photo ID:
|6511968
|VIRIN:
|210207-Z-QY689-0017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.04 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 146th Airlift Wing personnel awarded for their contributions to the state and nation [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT