Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations

During World War II, the 40th Infantry Division also conducted numerous intense amphibious and jungle training on the island of Guadalcanal in preparation for their upcoming battles in the Indo-Pacific Region.

In the South Pacific Theater. A Landing Craft Vehicle, Personnel (LCVP) loaded with troops of the 40th Infantry Division heads toward shore during amphibious training exercises off Guadalcanal. (photo courtesy and retrieved 3 November 2020 from the Digital Collections of The National WWII Museum/ww2online.org)

