During World War II, the 40th Infantry Division also conducted numerous intense amphibious and jungle training on the island of Guadalcanal in preparation for their upcoming battles in the Indo-Pacific Region.
In the South Pacific Theater. A Landing Craft Vehicle, Personnel (LCVP) loaded with troops of the 40th Infantry Division heads toward shore during amphibious training exercises off Guadalcanal. (photo courtesy and retrieved 3 November 2020 from the Digital Collections of The National WWII Museum/ww2online.org)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6511963
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-XR692-906
|Resolution:
|609x444
|Size:
|45.5 KB
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Cara Kupcho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations
