Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Cara Kupcho 

    40th Infantry Division (Mech)

    During World War II, the 40th Infantry Division also conducted numerous intense amphibious and jungle training on the island of Guadalcanal in preparation for their upcoming battles in the Indo-Pacific Region.
    In the South Pacific Theater. An Landing Craft Vehicle, Personnel (LCVP) loaded with troops of the 40th Infantry Division heads toward shore during amphibious training exercises off Guadalcanal. (photo courtesy and retrieved 3 November 2020, from the Digital Collections of The National WWII Museum/ww2online.org)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6511967
    VIRIN: 201103-A-XR692-914
    Resolution: 625x460
    Size: 58.51 KB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Cara Kupcho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations
    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations
    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations
    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations
    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations
    Defender Pacific 20 – Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defender Pacific 20 &ndash; Historic Amphibious Landing - 40th Infantry Division sets the stage for future operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #40ID
    #WWII
    #californianationalguard
    #defenderPacific20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT