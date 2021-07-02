Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Smith Receives the Second COVID Vaccine Shot [Image 2 of 2]

    Col. Smith Receives the Second COVID Vaccine Shot

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Col. Shannon Smith, the 124th Fighter Wing Commander, receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Master Sgt. Davis Nguyen, a medical technician with the 124th Medical Group, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, February 7, 2021. The vaccine that Smith received requires two doses to effectively combat the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6511915
    VIRIN: 210207-Z-IM874-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Smith Receives the Second COVID Vaccine Shot [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Smith Receives the Second COVID Vaccine Shot
    Col. Smith Receives the Second COVID Vaccine Shot

    TAGS

    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Medical Group
    Col Shannon Smith
    COVID-19 vaccine

