Col. Smith Receives the Second COVID Vaccine Shot

Col. Shannon Smith, the 124th Fighter Wing Commander, receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Master Sgt. Davis Nguyen, a medical technician with the 124th Medical Group, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, February 7, 2021. The vaccine that Smith received requires two doses to effectively combat the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 Location: US