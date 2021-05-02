114th Medical Group Administers voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine to fellow Airmen

Airmen from the 114th Medical Group are giving the voluntary COVID-19 vaccine to fellow members of the 114th Fighter Wing. The Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of all personnel, family members and the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

