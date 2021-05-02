Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Medical Group Administers voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine to fellow Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    114th Medical Group Administers voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine to fellow Airmen

    SD, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 114th Medical Group are giving the voluntary COVID-19 vaccine to fellow members of the 114th Fighter Wing. The Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of all personnel, family members and the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 13:10
    VIRIN: 210206-Z-LQ671-1012
    Location: SD, US
    This work, 114th Medical Group Administers voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine to fellow Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    South Dakota
    National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

