Airmen from the 114th Medical Group are giving the voluntary COVID-19 vaccine to fellow members of the 114th Fighter Wing. The Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of all personnel, family members and the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 13:10
|Photo ID:
|6511826
|VIRIN:
|210206-Z-LQ671-1019
|Resolution:
|5277x3769
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Medical Group Administers voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine to fellow Airmen [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
