    Tea Time for US-Indian Partners [Image 3 of 3]

    Tea Time for US-Indian Partners

    INDIA

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    U.S. and Indian soldiers share some laughs and tea at Mahajan Field Firing Range in India, Feb. 7, 2021, just prior to rehearsals for the opening ceremony of Yudh Abhyas, a bilateral military exercise involving a combined total of approximately 500 soldiers from the Indian and U.S. armies. This annual event, in its 16th year, builds on the enduring Indian-U.S. military partnership through two weeks of combined field training, cultural exchanges and a brigade-level command post exercise, further enhancing interoperability and readiness in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team.)

