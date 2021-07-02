U.S. and Indian soldiers share some laughs and tea at Mahajan Field Firing Range in India, Feb. 7, 2021, just prior to rehearsals for the opening ceremony of Yudh Abhyas, a bilateral military exercise involving a combined total of approximately 500 soldiers from the Indian and U.S. armies. This annual event, in its 16th year, builds on the enduring Indian-U.S. military partnership through two weeks of combined field training, cultural exchanges and a brigade-level command post exercise, further enhancing interoperability and readiness in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 12:57 Photo ID: 6511747 VIRIN: 210207-A-EP707-560 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 2.31 MB Location: IN Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tea Time for US-Indian Partners [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joseph Tolliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.