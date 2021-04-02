KC-135 Refuels Newly Upgraded E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

A U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 Seahawks, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, on Feb. 4, 2021, near the East Coast. Aerial refueling capability significantly increases the range and persistance of the E-2D, which they only achieved with a recent upgrade in fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

