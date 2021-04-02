Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Refuels Newly Upgraded E-2D Advanced Hawkeye [Image 1 of 2]

    KC-135 Refuels Newly Upgraded E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 Seahawks, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, on Feb. 4, 2021, near the East Coast. Aerial refueling capability significantly increases the range and persistance of the E-2D, which they only achieved with a recent upgrade in fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    USAF
    E-2D Advanced Hawkeye
    171ARW

