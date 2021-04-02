Departure aboard USS Pearl Harbor, Exercise TURNING POINT

Port Hueneme, CA - Pacific Fleet Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5) board USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52) bound for San Clemente Island to construct Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB) and Advanced Naval Bases (ANB) as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a Major Combat Operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force (PACNCF) designed to support and enable fleet maneuver.

Date Taken: 02.04.2021
Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US