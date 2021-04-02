Departure aboard USS Pearl Harbor, Exercise TURNING POINT

Port Hueneme, CA - Pacific Fleet Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5) board USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52) bound for San Clemente Island to construct Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB) and Advanced Naval Bases (ANB) as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a Major Combat Operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force (PACNCF) designed to support and enable fleet maneuver.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 01:29
|Photo ID:
|6511567
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-UN492-0017
|Resolution:
|240x253
|Size:
|92.2 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
