Nautical Defender 21

210127-N-DS741-1045 JUBAIL, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Jan. 27, 2021) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Rusty Johnson, center, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, observes a member of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) connect an explosive tool to a packbot during a subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

