210127-N-DS741-1110 JUBAIL, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Jan. 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Rusty Johnson, right, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, discusses explosive ordnance disposal techniques with a member of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) during a subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 07:12 Photo ID: 6511504 VIRIN: 210127-N-DS741-1110 Resolution: 3529x2353 Size: 650.8 KB Location: JUBAIL, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nautical Defender 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.