    Transportation operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cargo movement takes place at a building for the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division on Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Transportation Division is responsible for coordinating cargo and transportation operations for the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

