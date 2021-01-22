Cargo movement takes place at a building for the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division on Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Transportation Division is responsible for coordinating cargo and transportation operations for the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 00:34 Photo ID: 6511489 VIRIN: 210122-A-OK556-999 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.2 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transportation operations at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.