World War II-era buildings receiving upgrades at Fort McCoy

One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is completing upgrades to 11 buildings in the 2500, 2600, 2700, and 2800 blocks on the installation. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

