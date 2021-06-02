Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: World War II-era buildings receiving upgrades at Fort McCoy

    World War II-era buildings receiving upgrades at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown Jan. 22, 2021, at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Several World War II-era buildings under renovation are shown Jan. 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Contractor MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is completing upgrades to 11 buildings in the 2500, 2600, 2700, and 2800 blocks on the installation.

    Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison.

    The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 22:51
    Story ID: 388544
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: World War II-era buildings receiving upgrades at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    building upgrades

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT