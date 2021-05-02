Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANG director, command chief deliver final KC-46 to Pease ANGB [Image 2 of 2]

    ANG director, command chief deliver final KC-46 to Pease ANGB

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, ANG command chief, deboard a KC-46A Pegasus upon arrival to Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 5, 2021. Loh and Williams delivered the 12th and final KC-46 to the 157th Air Refueling Wing, thus completing the first ANG KC-46 fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6511212
    VIRIN: 210205-Z-MT804-1064
    Resolution: 6818x4870
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG director, command chief deliver final KC-46 to Pease ANGB [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG director, command chief deliver final KC-46 to Pease ANGB
    ANG director, command chief deliver final KC-46 to Pease ANGB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    New Hampshire National Guard
    KC-46 Pegasus
    157th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT