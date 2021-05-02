ANG director, command chief deliver final KC-46 to Pease ANGB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, ANG command chief, display the U.S. flag as they exit a KC-46A Pegasus upon arrival to Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 5, 2021. Loh and Williams delivered the 12th and final KC-46 to the 157th Air Refueling Wing, thus completing the first ANG KC-46 fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

