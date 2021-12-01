Damage Controlman 3rd Class (First Name) Olea, right, trains Sailors damage control specifics during a main space fire drill from Repair Locker 2 of USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). The Bulkeley crew engaged in extensive training and drills to achieve their damage control certification during their crew certification.
Bulkeley Completes Crew Certification
