Damage Controlman 3rd Class (First Name) Olea, right, trains Sailors damage control specifics during a main space fire drill from Repair Locker 2 of USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). The Bulkeley crew engaged in extensive training and drills to achieve their damage control certification during their crew certification.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 18:44 Photo ID: 6511161 VIRIN: 210112-N-ON468-1002 Resolution: 1284x1639 Size: 2.65 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bulkeley Completes Crew Certification [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Connor Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.