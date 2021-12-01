Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulkeley Completes Crew Certification [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Ensign Connor Doyle 

    USS Bulkeley

    Information Systems Technician 3rd Class (First name) Wilmot, stands a watch as topside rover onboard USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). Bulkeley’s watchstanders hone their craft by standing alert, disciplined watches and exercising proper anti-terrorism tactics.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 18:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulkeley Completes Crew Certification [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Connor Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Crew Certification
    US Navy
    Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84
    CREWCERT

