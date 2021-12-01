Information Systems Technician 3rd Class (First name) Wilmot, stands a watch as topside rover onboard USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). Bulkeley’s watchstanders hone their craft by standing alert, disciplined watches and exercising proper anti-terrorism tactics.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 18:44
|Photo ID:
|6511160
|VIRIN:
|210112-N-ON468-1001
|Resolution:
|1284x1871
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Bulkeley Completes Crew Certification [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Connor Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bulkeley Completes Crew Certification
