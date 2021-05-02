Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard aircrew transfer injured man to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew, Feb. 5, 2021, Air Station Miami, Florida. Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 4:30 p.m., from the AUTEC Naval Base clinic reporting a man had gastrointestinal complications. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6511009
    VIRIN: 210205-G-G0107-2001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 636.95 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas
    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas
    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Bahamas

    Medevac
    USCG
    D7
    Air Station Miami
    District 7
    HC-144 Ocean Senrty

