U.S. Coast Guard aircrew transfer injured man to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew, Feb. 5, 2021, Air Station Miami, Florida. Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 4:30 p.m., from the AUTEC Naval Base clinic reporting a man had gastrointestinal complications. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6511009
|VIRIN:
|210205-G-G0107-2001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|636.95 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT