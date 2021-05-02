Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew pose for a picture, Feb. 5, 2021, Air Station Miami, Florida. The Coast Guard medevaced a 61-year-old man from Andros Town, Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6511008
    VIRIN: 210205-G-G0107-2000
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 108.25 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas
    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from the Bahamas
    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from Bahamas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    HC-144 Ocean Sentry
    D7
    Air Station Miami
    District 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT