Promotions on the U.S. Capitol Steps

U.S. Army Spc. Reginald Carman, Spc. Drake Thompson, and Spc. Demonte Raven, 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, are applauded by their platoon for their recent promotion on the U.S. Capitol steps in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

