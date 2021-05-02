Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotions on the U.S. Capitol Steps [Image 8 of 10]

    Promotions on the U.S. Capitol Steps

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Clay Hoggard, 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, speaks to his platoon after his promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 13:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotions on the U.S. Capitol Steps [Image 10 of 10], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    46th MP
    177th MP
    Capitol Response

