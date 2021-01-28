Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICT training bolsters PSAB mission [Image 1 of 6]

    ICT training bolsters PSAB mission

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron completed an Integrated Combat Turnaround training exercise Jan. 28, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Performing an ICT allows an aircraft to be rapidly refueled and rearmed in order to quickly and efficiently embark on another mission. The men and women of the 77th FGS performs a crucial role in ensuring PSAB is able to sustain and defend joint forces while projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. The squadron also has a direct role in meeting U.S. Air Forces Central’s priorities of winning today, prevailing tomorrow and deterring regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 06:09
    Photo ID: 6510778
    VIRIN: 210128-F-VI840-0002
    Resolution: 5856x3561
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICT training bolsters PSAB mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shaw afb
    maintainer
    ICT
    maintenance
    77 FGS

