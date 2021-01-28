ICT training bolsters PSAB mission

Airmen from the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron completed an Integrated Combat Turnaround training exercise Jan. 28, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Performing an ICT allows an aircraft to be rapidly refueled and rearmed in order to quickly and efficiently embark on another mission. The men and women of the 77th FGS performs a crucial role in ensuring PSAB is able to sustain and defend joint forces while projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. The squadron also has a direct role in meeting U.S. Air Forces Central’s priorities of winning today, prevailing tomorrow and deterring regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US