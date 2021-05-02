USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned

BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 5, 2021) Sailors assigned to USS Olympia (SSN 717) lower the flag for the last time during a decommissioning ceremony at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 5. Olympia was decommissioned after 36 years of service and is scheduled to be recycled via PSNS & IMF’s Ship-Submarine Recycling Program. (Photo by Kenneth G. Takada)

