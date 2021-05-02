Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 5, 2021) Sailors assigned to USS Olympia (SSN 717) lower the flag for the last time during a decommissioning ceremony at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 5. Olympia was decommissioned after 36 years of service and is scheduled to be recycled via PSNS & IMF’s Ship-Submarine Recycling Program. (Photo by Kenneth G. Takada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6510618
    VIRIN: 210205-N-VZ328-0028
    Resolution: 2572x1987
    Size: 581.01 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned
    USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned
    USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decommissioning Ceremony
    PSNS
    IMF
    USS Olympia (SSN 717)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT