BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 5, 2021) Crew members from USS Olympia (SSN 717) stand in formation prior to decommissioning the vessel at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 5. Olympia was decommissioned after 36 years of service and is scheduled to be recycled via PSNS & IMF’s Ship-Submarine Recycling Program. (Photo by Kenneth G. Takada)
USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned
