BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 5, 2021) Crew members from USS Olympia (SSN 717) stand in formation prior to decommissioning the vessel at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, Feb. 5. Olympia was decommissioned after 36 years of service and is scheduled to be recycled via PSNS & IMF’s Ship-Submarine Recycling Program. (Photo by Kenneth G. Takada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6510617 VIRIN: 210205-N-VZ328-0023 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.2 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Olympia (SSN 717) Decommissioned [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.