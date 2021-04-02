Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat water survival testing [Image 5 of 5]

    Combat water survival testing

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducted Combat Water Survival Testing on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2021. The testing consisted of timed water tread, distance swim with weapon, plus more. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 19:32
    Photo ID: 6510531
    VIRIN: 210204-A-EL257-0010
    Resolution: 4482x2988
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat water survival testing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat water survival testing
    Combat water survival testing
    Combat water survival testing
    Combat water survival testing
    Combat water survival testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT