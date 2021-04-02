Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducted Combat Water Survival Testing on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2021. The testing consisted of timed water tread, distance swim with weapon, plus more. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 19:32
|Photo ID:
|6510527
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-EL257-0004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat water survival testing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
