Tech. Sgt. Joseph Anthony, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron aeromedical technician, prepares to fill a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and wellbeing of all personnel and their families as well as the community we share. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6510125
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-UJ876-1035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT