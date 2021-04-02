Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 5]

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Joseph Anthony, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron aeromedical technician, prepares to fill a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and wellbeing of all personnel and their families as well as the community we share. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6510125
    VIRIN: 210204-F-UJ876-1035
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
