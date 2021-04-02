Tech. Sgt. Joseph Anthony, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron aeromedical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the 911th Airlift Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 4, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and wellbeing of all personnel and their families as well as the community we share. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 Photo ID: 6510126 Resolution: 6048x4024 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US