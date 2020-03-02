Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Soldiers test barracks work order process with new ArMA app [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Campbell Soldiers test barracks work order process with new ArMA app

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Specialist Daniel Szkolny, 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), recently places a work order through the Army Maintenance Application.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6510027
    VIRIN: 210205-A-N1234-002
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Soldiers test barracks work order process with new ArMA app [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    barracks
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    ArMA

