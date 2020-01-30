Fort Campbell Soldiers test barracks work order process with ArMA

Major James Villanueva, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Garcia, 1-502nd Inf. Regt., ask questions and take notes Jan. 29 during an Army Maintenance Application briefing.
Fort Campbell Soldiers test barracks work order process with new ArMA app
