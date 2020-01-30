Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Soldiers test barracks work order process with ArMA [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2020

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Major James Villanueva, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Garcia, 1-502nd Inf. Regt., ask questions and take notes Jan. 29 during an Army Maintenance Application briefing.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2020
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:54
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Soldiers test barracks work order process with ArMA [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    barracks
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    ArMA

