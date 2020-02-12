A USS Wasp (LHD 1) Sailor uses a forklift to offload ILO material from the ship on to a truck for transfer to storage in Building W-143. This is part of a first-of-its kind integrated logistics overhaul for a large deck amphibious assault ship as it also features the addition of a full repair parts analysis group. While this is a routine service provided to ships entering into a maintenance period, it was the first time they have provided this service for a Wasp-class ship.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2020 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:38 Photo ID: 6509998 VIRIN: 201202-N-HM773-0048 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 1.17 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Wasp (LHD 1) Integrated Logistics Overhaul [Image 2 of 2], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.