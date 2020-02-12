A USS Wasp (LHD 1) Sailor uses a forklift to offload ILO material from the ship on to a truck for transfer to storage in Building W-143. This is part of a first-of-its kind integrated logistics overhaul for a large deck amphibious assault ship as it also features the addition of a full repair parts analysis group. While this is a routine service provided to ships entering into a maintenance period, it was the first time they have provided this service for a Wasp-class ship.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6509998
|VIRIN:
|201202-N-HM773-0048
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wasp (LHD 1) Integrated Logistics Overhaul [Image 2 of 2], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
