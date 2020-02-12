Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS WASP (LHD 1) Integrated Logistics Overhaul [Image 1 of 2]

    USS WASP (LHD 1) Integrated Logistics Overhaul

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Photo by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    A USS Wasp (LHD 1) Sailor uses a forklift to offload ILO material from the ship on to a truck for transfer to storage in Building W-143. This is part of a first-of-its kind integrated logistics overhaul for a large deck amphibious assault ship as it also features the addition of a full repair parts analysis group. While this is a routine service provided to ships entering into a maintenance period, it was the first time they have provided this service for a Wasp-class ship.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:38
    VIRIN: 201202-N-HM773-0025
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) Integrated Logistics Overhaul [Image 2 of 2], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS

    Naval Station Norfolk

    USS Wasp
    NAVSUP

