210201-N-RC007-1006

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) Chief Damage Controlman Daniel Moreno from Tipton, Calif. and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Aileen Capati from Miami, Fla. compare notes following an engineering training team drill aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Feb. 1, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:30 Photo ID: 6509989 VIRIN: 210201-N-RC007-1006 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 476.7 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: TIPTON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210201-N-RC007-1006 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.