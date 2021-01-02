Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210201-N-RC007-1005 [Image 10 of 11]

    210201-N-RC007-1005

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210201-N-RC007-1005
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2021) Sailors participate in an engineering training team drill aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Feb. 1, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6509988
    VIRIN: 210201-N-RC007-1005
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 614.61 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210201-N-RC007-1005 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210201-N-RC007-1001
    210201-N-RC007-1002
    210201-N-RC007-1003
    210202-N-RC007-1001
    210202-N-RC007-1002
    210202-N-RC007-1003
    210202-N-RC007-1005
    210202-N-RC007-1004
    210201-N-RC007-1004
    210201-N-RC007-1005
    210201-N-RC007-1006

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USS Freedom
    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT