    Fort Hamilton perseveres through winter storm

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Base operations contractors shovel snow and clear paths before the sun rises on Fort Hamilton, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021. A major winter storm struck the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, creating near-blizzard conditions along the coast, forcing many to stay home and telework. Despite the conditions, essential members of the garrison staff came together and persevered through the snow, sleet, wind, and power outage in order to ensure the safety and convenience of the installation’s residents and workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Carmine Russolillo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton perseveres through winter storm [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Brooklyn
    NYC
    Snow
    Blizzard
    Fort Hamilton

