Base operations contractors shovel snow and clear paths before the sun rises on Fort Hamilton, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021. A major winter storm struck the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, creating near-blizzard conditions along the coast, forcing many to stay home and telework. Despite the conditions, essential members of the garrison staff came together and persevered through the snow, sleet, wind, and power outage in order to ensure the safety and convenience of the installation’s residents and workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Carmine Russolillo)
|02.02.2021
|02.05.2021 12:14
|6509870
|210202-O-IJ211-101
|479x640
|137.96 KB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|1
|0
Fort Hamilton perseveres through winter storm
