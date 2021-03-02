Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton perseveres through winter storm [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton perseveres through winter storm

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton employees were able to return to work Feb. 3, but snow could still be seen blanketing areas throughout Fort Hamilton, N.Y. The February snow storm dropped over 18 inches of snow in the region as it faced what could be the top-20 biggest snowstorm impacting New York City. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 12:14
    Photo ID: 6509852
    VIRIN: 210203-O-IJ211-848
    Resolution: 3024x2160
    Size: 968.52 KB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton perseveres through winter storm [Image 4 of 4], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Brooklyn
    NYC
    Snow
    Blizzard
    Fort Hamilton

