Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VAFB’s first USSF Specialist 4 promotee [Image 1 of 2]

    VAFB’s first USSF Specialist 4 promotee

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Specialist 3 Quinaeja Davis, Delta 5 space systems operator, prepares for her promotion to Specialist 4 prior to her promotion ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Quinaeja is the first member of the United States Space Force at Vandenberg AFB to promote to Specialist 4. While Quinaeja is a Space Systems Operations Specialist, she is currently in training to become an Electromagnetic Interference Duty Operator. In this role, she will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining Department of Defense satellite communication links and will work with multiple agencies to resolve issues. She also works to ensure resources are properly allocated to ensure joint warfighters across the globe have access to the space support they rely on to accomplish their assigned missions. “This is pretty exciting,” Davis explained about being promoted to the new Space Force rank. “Overall [being in the Space Force] is exciting. I joined kind of on a whim, but it is not a decision that I regret. I’m just excited to see what the future holds.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6509855
    VIRIN: 210204-F-TM985-1007
    Resolution: 6420x5136
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAFB’s first USSF Specialist 4 promotee [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VAFB’s first USSF Specialist 4 promotee
    VAFB’s first USSF Specialist 4 promotee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    30th Space Wing
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    United States Space Force
    TSgt Brittany E. N Murphy
    Specialist 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT