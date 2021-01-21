NMCB 1 Water Well Team Certification

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 execute a water well certification operation at Camp Shelby, Miss., Jan. 21, 2021. Seabee water well teams are able to locate and extract water to create a self-sustaining water source for humanitarian and operational needs. NMCB 1 is conducting a rigorous homeport training plan to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Robert Juarez)
