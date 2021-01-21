Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Water Well Team Certification [Image 2 of 4]

    NMCB 1 Water Well Team Certification

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Heather Wigton, from Amherst, Ohio, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, prepares a medical kit during a water well certification operation at Camp Shelby, Miss., Jan. 21, 2021. Seabee water well teams are able to locate and extract water to create a self-sustaining water source for humanitarian and operational needs. NMCB 1 is conducting a rigorous homeport training plan to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Robert Juarez)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 10:38
    VIRIN: 210121-N-KE299-0006
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Seabees
    Corpsman
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    U.S. Navy
    NCG 2

