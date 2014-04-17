Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW Flightline Friday [Image 1 of 3]

    52nd FW Flightline Friday

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    04.17.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Photo illustration showing U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Farris, 21st Contracting Squadron Base Support Flight chief (left) and Airman 1st Class Daniel Farris, 52nd Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief (right) who are brothers assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2021. Both brother's have been F-16 crew chiefs at one point in their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    This work, 52nd FW Flightline Friday [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force brothers reunited after 15 years

